S Is For Spider's Webs On A Six!

Today I saw my mum briefly, then my dad and my brother for a while which was nice. My dad did a few odd jobs for me. It's funny how many little odd jobs pile up! Usually it's a tweak or alteration of my wheelchair which I can never do. Today he was teaching my youngest brother how to do the alterations which was nice!
Anyway, today's photo is of a hanging basket holder which I have outside my house. It's rusted, but it's part of my house! I think it would look bare without it! I showed Mum @serendypyty and she immediately went "it's a six!" which is perfect for today's photo. So thanks Mum!