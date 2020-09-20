Previous
S Is For Spider's Webs On A Six! by tiredpanda
233 / 365

S Is For Spider's Webs On A Six!

Day 233 - 20/09/20

Today I saw my mum briefly, then my dad and my brother for a while which was nice. My dad did a few odd jobs for me. It's funny how many little odd jobs pile up! Usually it's a tweak or alteration of my wheelchair which I can never do. Today he was teaching my youngest brother how to do the alterations which was nice!

Anyway, today's photo is of a hanging basket holder which I have outside my house. It's rusted, but it's part of my house! I think it would look bare without it! I showed Mum @serendypyty and she immediately went "it's a six!" which is perfect for today's photo. So thanks Mum!
Photo Details

KV ace
Nice bits of rust here... you got the double S here... nice!
September 20th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
S x 2 plus a rusty plant holder . Who would have thought pre 365 that this could be such a good shot.
September 20th, 2020  
