S Is For Scalloped Shadows!

Day 234 - 21/09/20



Today I had the opticians first thing. I need new glasses so I'll get them ASAP, just got to decided which ones to get now! Now I'm at Mums having a chat over the sewing machine!



Todays photo is of a birthday card my brother gave me as it's my birthday tomorrow! It's so pretty and has this lovely scalloped edging which provides a really interesting shadow!