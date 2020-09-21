Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
234 / 365
S Is For Scalloped Shadows!
Day 234 - 21/09/20
Today I had the opticians first thing. I need new glasses so I'll get them ASAP, just got to decided which ones to get now! Now I'm at Mums having a chat over the sewing machine!
Todays photo is of a birthday card my brother gave me as it's my birthday tomorrow! It's so pretty and has this lovely scalloped edging which provides a really interesting shadow!
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tired Panda
ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
240
photos
23
followers
16
following
64% complete
View this month »
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ELE-L09
Taken
21st September 2020 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
scalloped
,
scallop
,
september
,
2020
,
septssubjects
,
september2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close