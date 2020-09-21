Previous
S Is For Scalloped Shadows! by tiredpanda
234 / 365

S Is For Scalloped Shadows!

Day 234 - 21/09/20

Today I had the opticians first thing. I need new glasses so I'll get them ASAP, just got to decided which ones to get now! Now I'm at Mums having a chat over the sewing machine!

Todays photo is of a birthday card my brother gave me as it's my birthday tomorrow! It's so pretty and has this lovely scalloped edging which provides a really interesting shadow!
Tired Panda

