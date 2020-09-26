Previous
S Is For Stripey Towel! by tiredpanda
239 / 365

S Is For Stripey Towel!

Day 239 - 26/09/20

Todays photo is of one of my towels. It is the only one of a kind that I own as I went on holiday and forgot to pack a towel so had to buy one whilst I was there!
26th September 2020

Tired Panda

