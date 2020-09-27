Previous
S Is For Hope! by tiredpanda
S Is For Hope!

Day 240 - 27/09/20

Okay, so this title is for all those DC and Superman fans out there. They should get it straight away! For any of those who have no idea what I'm going on about, Superman's "S" that he wears on his chest is actually the Kryptonian symbol for hope! S also stands for Smallville in this photo, but I like the obscurity of "s is for hope" as the title.

Today has been a bit busy what with housework etc and I really should be getting an early night as I've got a lot planned for tomorrow. However instead I'm video calling with my sister and it's much more enjoyable!
