S Is For Summer Is Ending! by tiredpanda
241 / 365

S Is For Summer Is Ending!

Day 241 - 28/09/20

Today I had an appointment quite early which went well. After that I did a bit of housework and then went to see my Mum.

I love the vibrancy of the berries in todays image. The photo is straight out of camera with zero editing whatsoever!
Tired Panda

@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
