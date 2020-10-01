Previous
Moon And Stars! by tiredpanda
Moon And Stars!

Day 244 - 01/10/20

This month I've decided to do the words of the month. I've no idea if I'll complete the entire month, but I'll give it a go! Today's word is "moon / moonlight". I don't think I'll be able to photograph the actual moon tonight as it's too overcast, however I was given this moon and star keyring for my birthday a week or so ago. I absolutely love it!

Today I had a group/club meeting on zoom, followed by a trip to see my mum. I've not done much else this afternoon and doubt I will! If I'm lucky, it if I'm feeling motivated, I'll do a bit of laundry haha!
Tired Panda

Susan Wakely
Great representation of the moon. I am going to randomly select the words for this month From the list and hopefully do one everyday.
October 1st, 2020  
Cazzi
You were so lucky to have this moon and star to hand. Great shot.
October 1st, 2020  
Tired Panda
@wakelys ah good luck!
October 1st, 2020  
