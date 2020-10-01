Moon And Stars!

Day 244 - 01/10/20



This month I've decided to do the words of the month. I've no idea if I'll complete the entire month, but I'll give it a go! Today's word is "moon / moonlight". I don't think I'll be able to photograph the actual moon tonight as it's too overcast, however I was given this moon and star keyring for my birthday a week or so ago. I absolutely love it!



Today I had a group/club meeting on zoom, followed by a trip to see my mum. I've not done much else this afternoon and doubt I will! If I'm lucky, it if I'm feeling motivated, I'll do a bit of laundry haha!