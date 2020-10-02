Smile Please!

Day 245 - 02/10/20



Todays word of the day is "smile" and the first thing that popped into my head was this smile I have on my wall. I had a battery powered push light and unfortunately the batteries corroded and the light broke. I took it down and there was this smoke left on the wall! I've cleaned it and cleaned it, but it will not disappear. I like to think of it as that my wall is smiling at me haha! I added the vignette which makes it look even more like a face! Pareidolia is such an interesting phenomenon!



Today hasn't been that busy. It was nice to have a relaxing day after a busy couple of weeks!