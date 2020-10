Natural Beauties

Day 246 - 03/10/20



Earlier this year my brother and dad went to the seaside together. Whilst they were there my brother picked these for me as I wasn't well enough to go. He thought I could put them in my garden or something! It was such a lovely thought. When I saw that todays word is "natural" my first thought was the shells. I absolutely love how this photo turned out!



Today I've not got much happening. I've got some housework to do (as always), but other than that there's not a lot to do thankfully!