Worlds To Get Lost In! by tiredpanda
247 / 365

Worlds To Get Lost In!

Day 247 - 04/10/20

Today's word is "stories". I did think about photographing my kindle where I read stories, or my laptop where I write stories, but neither are really that interesting as a subject on my opinion. So then I thought of films. I love watching films, especially Marvel. Captain America: Civil War is my absolute favourite. I do have more Marvel films than photographed, in reality I have all the films, but they're sitting on top of these films. Anyway, I really like this photo as it's an expression of something that I love!
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Tired Panda

Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
