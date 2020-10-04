Worlds To Get Lost In!

Day 247 - 04/10/20



Today's word is "stories". I did think about photographing my kindle where I read stories, or my laptop where I write stories, but neither are really that interesting as a subject on my opinion. So then I thought of films. I love watching films, especially Marvel. Captain America: Civil War is my absolute favourite. I do have more Marvel films than photographed, in reality I have all the films, but they're sitting on top of these films. Anyway, I really like this photo as it's an expression of something that I love!