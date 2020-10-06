Architectural Vanity

Day 249 - 06/10/20



Today's word of the day is "shapes". Luckily I had to go to shopping today, because my first thought was the food court at Bluewater. Many years ago I read a book that Bluewater published and in it, it spoke about how the architect designed this atrium to represent his wife. He based it on her vanity, specifically on her lipstick and prefume bottle which you can see in todays photo! I love this little story and this dedication to the architects wife! As you can see there's a lot of shapes that together make up a bigger shape. I never used to like or even really appreciate architecture, but now I really enjoy it, especially when something has a story behind it. It makes it seem so much more interesting!



Like I say, today I went to Bluewater and I actually started my Christmas shopping. *gasp* *horror* Haha! I know it's a few months ago, but I like to get a start before it gets too busy!