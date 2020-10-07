Reflections

Day 250 - 07/10/20



Today's word of the day is "weather". In the South East of England, UK it's sunny and cloudy with blue skies and it is fairly chilly (about 14°C 57°F). That's lovely weather, but can be rather boring to photograph just a plain sky (which I've shot before). So anyway, I went outside to figure out something slightly more creative and I was blinded by the reflection of the sun on my car. Once I'd got my sight back I was looking at all the reflections of the clouds on my car too and thought I'd play around and try and get a creative shot and this is what I came up with. I really love it actually, especially the sun star! I want to try and get more creative with my photos so here's the first of many hopefully!



Today I'm not doing much. I was meant to have a class today but I had to cancel due to an ear infection (fun huh?!) so instead I'm just taking it easy and listening to music. Do you have any music suggestions? I love Kansas, classical music, Pentatonix, Lindsey Stirling, and Imagine Dragons. I need something new to listen to!