Burning Embers

Day 252 - 09/10/20



Today the word of the day is "light/candles". I don't really have any candles, so I went to Primark and bought a few. They are such a bargin there! They are so cheap and smell absolutely amazing so I couldn't resist buying more than I needed for this photo! I barely edited this, just altering the blacks and shadows slightly. I absolutely love how it's turned out!