Forever Blowing Bubbles

253 - 10/10/20



Today's prompt was the word "bubbles". I really didn't enjoy taking this photo, nor did I enjoy the outcome. I did think about baking a cake or something and taking a photo of the bubbles that occur naturally during the baking process, but I did not have the ingredients or energy to bake a cake. So my only other option was to use washing up liquid to blow bubbles in a bowl (a fun but of alliteration there for you!). It was really hard to get a good photo without it looking really messy and overcrowded in my opinion. I also struggled with focusing, and then when I did get the focus I had to take the photo before the bubble popped. Overall it was very stressful. I took so many photos and ended up only with a couple that I even vaguely liked. So anyway, I hope you'll forgive this photo, but I had to post something!