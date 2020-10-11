Detail On A Leaf

Before I begin can I firstly say thank you to everyone for your kind words on yesterday's photo. I still do not really like, but I appreciate your words and comments so much!



Now onto today. Today's prompt is "garden". Unfortunately it was very wet and dull out this morning so I was stuck for inspiration until I saw these leaves covered in raindrops. Today's photo is the complete antithesis of yesterday's photo in that I absolutely love it! I always feel so much better when I love a photo, especially when showing it to the Internet!