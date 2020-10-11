Previous
Next
Detail On A Leaf by tiredpanda
254 / 365

Detail On A Leaf

Day 254 - 11/10/20

Before I begin can I firstly say thank you to everyone for your kind words on yesterday's photo. I still do not really like, but I appreciate your words and comments so much!

Now onto today. Today's prompt is "garden". Unfortunately it was very wet and dull out this morning so I was stuck for inspiration until I saw these leaves covered in raindrops. Today's photo is the complete antithesis of yesterday's photo in that I absolutely love it! I always feel so much better when I love a photo, especially when showing it to the Internet!
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise