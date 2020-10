Man Vs. Nature

Day 255 - 12/10/20



Today's word of the day is "pathway". The weather isn't the best today so I nipped outside to try and find something interesting to photograph on my extraordinarily boring concrete path! In the end I settled for where my ramp is screwed into the concrete. I think it's really interesting how the moss and all the little grains of stones are collecting over the top of the metal! Best viewed on black.