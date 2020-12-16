Previous
Next
Hospital Gowns by tiredpanda
320 / 365

Hospital Gowns

Day 320 - 16/12/20

Today I was meant to be having a procedure so I had to get changed into this gown. Not the comfiest one I've ever had, but definitely not the worst haha!
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise