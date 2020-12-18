Previous
#Selfie by tiredpanda
322 / 365

#Selfie

Day 322 - 18/12/20

Today the only photo I have is of myself. I'm still recovering from covid, and still testing positive. Hope you all like my first selfie photo!
18th December 2020

Tired Panda

@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
Photo Details

