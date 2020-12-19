Previous
Festive Chocolate! by tiredpanda
323 / 365

Festive Chocolate!

Day 323 - 19/12/20

My mum dropped a bag of washing off at security at the hospital and when I got it I found that she'd put in a little bag of Father Christmas chocolates! It made me really smile and they were tasty!
19th December 2020

Tired Panda

@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
