Rubbish Out Of Order Lift!

Day four.



So there's a little recess area along the corridor with a lift on either side. Whenever I want to go downstairs to the shop or to get a coffee etc have to use either lift. Today I was upstairs leaving the ward to have a slow bimble on down to the shops and fresh air! I went to get in the nearest lift (as usual) and it was completely out of order. I turned around and used the opposite lift and went downstairs as this one was working fine. I got downstairs and this is the scenario I was greeted with. At first I was very confused then that changed to finding it rather amusing! So I got out the working lift and snapped some pics! I did get a few funny looks from people walking past, but honestly I think it was really worth it!