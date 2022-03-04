Previous
Next
Choc Full by tiredpanda
5 / 365

Choc Full

Day five.

I took this the other day in Marks and Spencer's. I couldn't resist taking a pic as they are the cutest chocolate lollipops I have ever seen! The hair on the chick is just epic! Who is your favourite?!
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise