Previous
Next
Black And White by tiredpanda
11 / 365

Black And White

Day eleven.

I love this photo more than I can say. I've edited to create a high contrast grainy image that feels like it's from the early 1900s. It was inspired by Henri Cartier-Bresson, as well as a photo I have searched Google for (for like 1.5 hours) and no luck.* I LOVE high contrast images (esp B&W), especially when they contain lots of lines/patterns and shadows, and are just generally abstract! LOVE IT!!! Who'd have thought a vent could be this interesting?!



*I have a copy in my college work at home so when I find it and figure out the photographer and name of the image I was add an edit here.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise