Black And White

Day eleven.



I love this photo more than I can say. I've edited to create a high contrast grainy image that feels like it's from the early 1900s. It was inspired by Henri Cartier-Bresson, as well as a photo I have searched Google for (for like 1.5 hours) and no luck.* I LOVE high contrast images (esp B&W), especially when they contain lots of lines/patterns and shadows, and are just generally abstract! LOVE IT!!! Who'd have thought a vent could be this interesting?!







*I have a copy in my college work at home so when I find it and figure out the photographer and name of the image I was add an edit here.