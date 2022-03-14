Previous
Next
A Man In A Sunset by tiredpanda
15 / 365

A Man In A Sunset

Day fifteen.

Today I ventured off the ward and went for a wander. I found this window with this lovely sunset and I knew it would be my photo for today!

It was only when I'd edited that I spotted the "man" in the photo. Do you see him too?
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise