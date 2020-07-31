Previous
July 2020 - Circles by tiredpanda
July 2020 - Circles

Here is my finished month for the theme of circles. This was the first render challenge that my Mum (@serendypyty) and I made up. I can't believe how many people joined in! It's been great fun, but was actually a lot harder than we'd both anticipated. It's not hard finding circles, but it's hard finding interesting, photography - worthy circles. Overall I think I did quite well, but I am looking forward to having a break in August to just let my creative licence run free and not be restricted by themes. I can't believe I've been doing this for 182 days. When I did this before I'd slipped days, forgot days, and spotted abbott 6 months in. So it's been great to go for as long as I have!
