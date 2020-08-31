August 2020

For August I did a mixture of no theme, and the abstract theme. I had decided that I wanted a month off of themes, but I soon when back to them! In not too sure what I'll be doing for September, but I'm excited to start afresh. It gives me the same feeling as starting a new notebook or sketchbook, when there are unlimited opportunities. It feels a bit like Schrodingers cat in that respect! Hopefully that makes sense. I got some great wildlife and nature photos photos this month (see days 1, 3 5, and 8), and some increasing abstract photos (see 19, 24, and 30). Let's see what next month brings now!