6 / 365
September 2020
Here's my calendar for September's "S" theme! I really enjoyed this theme and although I struggled some days, most the days I found it quite easy and interesting!
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Tired Panda
ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
Tags
september
,
2020
,
septssubjects
,
september2020
Susan Wakely
ace
This is a fabulous calendar and lots of great ideas.
October 1st, 2020
