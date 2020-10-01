Previous
September 2020 by tiredpanda
6 / 365

September 2020

Here's my calendar for September's "S" theme! I really enjoyed this theme and although I struggled some days, most the days I found it quite easy and interesting!
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
Susan Wakely ace
This is a fabulous calendar and lots of great ideas.
October 1st, 2020  
