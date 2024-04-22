Previous
Santa? by tiss
86 / 365

Santa?

We hired someone to clean our flue and I snatched a picture as he was walking on the roof, which was getting our dog all confused 😅
Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 29, from Bucharest, Romania and live with my husband in Helsinki, Finland. We have a golden retriever and a cat. I joined this project...
