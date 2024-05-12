Previous
Happy Mother’s Day! 💖💕 by tiss
106 / 365

Happy Mother’s Day! 💖💕

Of all the things I am, all the things I was or may ever become, the very best one is being your mom. 💖
You are my life’s greatest blessing and you fill my heart with so much joy every single day. 🥹
Thank God for you! I love you! 💖
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 29, from Bucharest, Romania and live with my husband in Helsinki, Finland. We have a golden retriever and a cat. I joined this project...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise