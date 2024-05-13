Previous
Anubis by tiss
Anubis

Today, my beloved cat Rubi would have turned 19. 💔 I miss her dearly!
https://365project.org/tiss/365/2013-05-13

Anubis, the younger one of our two new cats, was born this time of the year, so this might as well be her first birthday. 🤓
Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 29, from Bucharest, Romania and live with my husband in Helsinki, Finland. We have a golden retriever and a cat. I joined this project...
