Previous
Air di Gioia✨ by tiss
109 / 365

Air di Gioia✨

Scents bring back memories unlike anything else. 💕
And each one of these perfumes take me back to other happy times. 💖
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 29, from Bucharest, Romania and live with my husband in Helsinki, Finland. We have a golden retriever and a cat. I joined this project...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise