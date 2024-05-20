Sign up
Previous
114 / 365
Glass ceiling
Circles and triangles and glass and hexagons and squares and reflections and neon and light and sky and shadow and iron. Oh and tree.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Cristina 🌺
ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
New times
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
20th May 2024 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
