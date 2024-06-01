Previous
Next
Păpădie purpurie 💜 by tiss
126 / 365

Păpădie purpurie 💜

At first, I had in mind to recreate the dandelion picture I took on this day, 12 years ago: https://365project.org/tiss/365/2012-06-01 , but I chose this one.
First day of summer 🥰
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise