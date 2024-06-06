Previous
Plan B by tiss
Plan B

I had a completely different idea for today’s picture, but some plans got cancelled and I had to improvise a new one fast, so here it is!
Also, these fresh juice thingies are always tempting yet I somehow never buy any…
Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
Photo Details

