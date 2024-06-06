Sign up
130 / 365
Plan B
I had a completely different idea for today’s picture, but some plans got cancelled and I had to improvise a new one fast, so here it is!
Also, these fresh juice thingies are always tempting yet I somehow never buy any…
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Cristina 🌺
ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
506
photos
8
followers
15
following
35% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
New times
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
6th June 2024 8:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
