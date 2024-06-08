Sign up
132 / 365
Paint spinning machine
We went to this store to buy some paint and saw how this interesting machine spinned it.
Cool experience… not so cool photo! 😅
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Cristina 🌺
ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
518
photos
8
followers
15
following
39% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
New times
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
8th June 2024 11:01am
