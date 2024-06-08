Previous
Paint spinning machine by tiss
Paint spinning machine

We went to this store to buy some paint and saw how this interesting machine spinned it.
Cool experience… not so cool photo! 😅
8th June 2024

Cristina 🌺

@tiss
