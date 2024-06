Wishful thinking 🤗

Well planned is half done! 🗓️

…I wish!



This is me tricking myself into believing that I can turn chores into a fun activity! 🥳



Also me fooling myself that crafting friggin 15 little origami boxes was time well spent! 🤪



And me trying to convince myself by using cheerful little colors that “the more, the merrier”, but then I remember that each little note is a chore or errand to be run IRL and I think I’m more likely to start disliking colors, than to start liking chores. 🥲