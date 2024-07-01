Previous
Museum fun by tiss
Museum fun

Went to several attractions in Helsinki, among which this nice museum that had a cool playground.
We also went to the Flying Cinema, which was epic, but of course we couldn’t photograph it.
1st July 2024

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats.
43% complete

