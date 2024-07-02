Previous
Linnanmäki 🎡🎢🎠 by tiss
Linnanmäki 🎡🎢🎠

Went to pick up my niece and her husband, who had a fun day at the amusement park and quickly reminisced the times when I was brave enough to do so myself! 🥲
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
