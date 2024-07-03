Previous
Whist ♠️♥️♣️♦️ by tiss
158 / 365

Whist ♠️♥️♣️♦️

I don’t remember whether I made most of this hand, but I liked the cards I got. 😃
And this time I won the game overall! 🎉
3rd July 2024

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
43% complete

