Fortress 🏰 by tiss
164 / 365

Fortress 🏰

Took a picture of the beautiful fortress Suomenlinna from the ship, at the end of our cruise, as we approached the harbor in Helsinki. 🤩
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...


Photo Details

