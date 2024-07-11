Previous
Temppeliaukion Kirkko by tiss
166 / 365

Temppeliaukion Kirkko

The Church in the Rock in Helsinki is one of my favorite places on Earth! 🙏🏻💖
Here is the picture I took in 2013: https://365project.org/tiss/365/2013-02-22
Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
45% complete

Photo Details

