Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
167 / 365
A life that came so close to never happening…
It’s weird how you imagine a version of your future, you plan it and envision it, then you make a different choice and change the entire course.
I’ve always gotten overly attached to places, and here I came to say good-bye to one that has been dear to me and which I have very fond memories from, over the past three years. 💕
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cristina 🌺
ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
542
photos
8
followers
15
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
New times
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
12th July 2024 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close