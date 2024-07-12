Previous
A life that came so close to never happening… by tiss
167 / 365

A life that came so close to never happening…

It’s weird how you imagine a version of your future, you plan it and envision it, then you make a different choice and change the entire course.

I’ve always gotten overly attached to places, and here I came to say good-bye to one that has been dear to me and which I have very fond memories from, over the past three years. 💕
