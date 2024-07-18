Previous
Vuosaari ⛅️ by tiss
173 / 365

Vuosaari ⛅️

I have so, so many memories from this neighborhood… 💖
Really, we collectively don’t talk enough about the awesomeness of PLACES 🤯!

Like ok, we can’t go back in time, but we can go back *in place*! And thank God for that! 💖
We really don’t give this enough credit and we aren’t grateful enough for it!

I have very strong feelings about places and I feel like nobody understands me fully in this nor can I find the words to perfectly define this sentiment in any language! 😅
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise