173 / 365
Vuosaari ⛅️
I have so, so many memories from this neighborhood… 💖
Really, we collectively don’t talk enough about the awesomeness of PLACES 🤯!
Like ok, we can’t go back in time, but we can go back *in place*! And thank God for that! 💖
We really don’t give this enough credit and we aren’t grateful enough for it!
I have very strong feelings about places and I feel like nobody understands me fully in this nor can I find the words to perfectly define this sentiment in any language! 😅
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Cristina 🌺
ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
