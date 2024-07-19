Previous
Our last apartment by tiss
174 / 365

Our last apartment

We lived up there for 8,5 years. Even though we moved to much better, I miss it, it’s full of memories, mostly good ones. 🙏🏻
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
47% complete

View this month »

