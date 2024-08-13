Previous
Dim the day 🫠 by tiss
199 / 365

Dim the day 🫠

I like the time of the evening after shutting down all electronic devices, getting ready for bed and quieting the day out with a magical bedtime story for my son. There’s something soothing about it…
Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
