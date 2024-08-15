Previous
Adormirea Maicii Domnului 🙏🏻 by tiss
Adormirea Maicii Domnului 🙏🏻

Today was the Dormition of The Virgin Mary. I received this Icon from my brother a few years ago, which is for this day, August 15th. 🙏🏻
Cristina 🌺

