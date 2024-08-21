Previous
Next
Encontros e despedidas 🛫 by tiss
207 / 365

Encontros e despedidas 🛫

There’s the lower floor where we said hello, this floor where we said goodbye and the sky that connects us. 💖
Don’t cry because it’s over…
Smile because it happened! 🙏🏻🥹
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise