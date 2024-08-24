Previous
I wish I may, I wish I might… ✨ by tiss
210 / 365

I wish I may, I wish I might… ✨

He believes that if he will mark the toys in the magazine, Santa Clause will bring them to him.
Sweet, precious innocence… 💖
24th August 2024

Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
