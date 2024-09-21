Previous
If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever 💔 by tiss
If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever 💔

A tribute to our beloved Vili, who passed away four years ago today…
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
