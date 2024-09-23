Previous
Shell cars 🏎️ by tiss
240 / 365

Shell cars 🏎️

My son received these really cool remote controlled cars from one of his aunts (and brought today by another one of his aunts) and the remote control is actually a smart phone application! 🤯🤩😍 I didn’t even know this was a thing!

Also, Anubis photobomb 🥰
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
66% complete

