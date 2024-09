Parkour ✨

This week, the parents are invited along to assist and try out the kids’ hobby class!

Our lovely kid’s hobby is parkour and of course we didn’t miss the opportunity to see for ourselves what it is that he loves so much about it!

We definitely found out, as we had a really great time together! ❤️

The entire gymnasium was filled with laughter and joy! It was a great experience! 🥰