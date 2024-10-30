Previous
Jack-o’-lantern 🎃 by tiss
Jack-o’-lantern 🎃

My son, husband, sister-in-law and I worked on this today. ☺️
I carved it and considering it was the first one I ever made, I’m really pleased with the result! 😃
Cristina 🌺

