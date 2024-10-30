Sign up
277 / 365
Jack-o’-lantern 🎃
My son, husband, sister-in-law and I worked on this today. ☺️
I carved it and considering it was the first one I ever made, I’m really pleased with the result! 😃
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Cristina 🌺
ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats.
657
photos
9
followers
16
following
77% complete
View this month »
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
New times
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
30th October 2024 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
